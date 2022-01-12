MORE TROUBLE: Novak Djokovic admits travel document presented to Australian border officials contained false information

World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic acknowledged on Wednesday that a travel document he presented to Australian border officials last week contained false information, as the country’s authorities continued to investigate whether he should be deported, reports the New York Times.

Djokovic also said that he had participated in an interview and a photo shoot last month in his native Serbia even after testing positive for the coronavirus, in an apparent breach of the country’s rules. Australian officials have said they are looking into whether Djokovic poses a risk to public health.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tennis star’s comments came in a statement he released on social media that he said was intended to “clarify misinformation” about the weeks before he arrived in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Djokovic’s statement however did not fully resolve a range of questions. Among them are when he exactly learned of the positive test result and how his travel documents came to falsely assert that he had not travelled internationally in the 14 days before his arrival in Australia.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:13 PM IST