‘Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Dho Daala’: Pakistan Brutally Trolled After First-Ever Test Series Loss vs Bangladesh On Home Soil

Bangladesh registered a historic 6 wicket win over Pakistan on the final day of the second test in Rawalpindi. This is the first time that Bangladesh has whitewashed Pakistan in their home ground.

Pakistan made a fairly good start by taking two early wickets on Day 5. However, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque shut the door on them for the rest of the session and at Lunch, the visitors need just 63 runs to win.

Once both batters were dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan ensured there was no more hiccups as both batters remained unbeaten to take the team past the finish line.

Netizens react to Pakistan's historic whitewash

Earlier on Day 4 Bangladesh bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana combined to pick up nine wickets helping their team took a big stride in their quest towards a 2-0 series sweep. Mahmud claim his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, finishing with 5 for 43 in 10.4 overs in his third Test. Rana also registered his best Test figures - 4 for 44 - as Pakistan were bowled out for 172 in their second innings, setting up a target of 185.

Taskin Ahmed taking the other wicket, this was the first time in Bangladesh's Test history that all ten wickets were picked up by fast bowlers. Bangladesh attained full-member status back in 2000 and 24 years later, their pacers have picked 10 wickets in an innings.

Having beaten Pakistan, Bangladesh will now tour India for a two-match Test series. The Test series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to commence on September 19 with the opening game to be played in Chennai and the second game taking place in Kanpur. The two teams will also lock horns in three T20Is starting from October 6 with matches to be played in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad.