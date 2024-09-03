PAK vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh Crush Pakistan By 6 Wickets To Make History In Rawalpindi, Whitewash Series 2-0

Bangladesh made history on Tuesday as they crushed Pakistan by 6 wickets in the second Test in Rawalpindi to clinch their first-ever series victory in the country.

Chasing a challenging total of 185 for victory, the Tigers rode on solid knocks from opener Zakir Hasan (40), captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34) to cross the finish line in the second session on Day 5.

The team's most-experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim (22*) and Shakib Al Hasan (21*) were fittingly the finishers for Bangladesh as they stunned Pakistan in their own backyard.

Earlier, Hasan Mahmud picked 5/43 in 10.4 overs – his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, while Nahid Rana claimed 4/44 – his best-ever figures in the format, as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 172.

Historic moment for Bangladesh cricket

This victory marks Bangladesh's second-ever Test win over Pakistan, following their 10-wicket triumph in the series opener last month, and is only their third Test series win away from home.

Remarkably, Bangladesh became just the second team after England to whitewash Pakistan in Pakistan in Test cricket.

Record run chase

In terms of records, Bangladesh's chase of 185 ranks among the third highest by a visiting team in Pakistan, behind only Sri Lanka's 220 in 2000 and England's 208 in 1961.

"Means a lot, can't express in words. Really happy. We were looking to win here and very happy with the way everyone has done their job. Very impressive, the work ethic of our pacers was great and that's why we got the result. Everyone is honest with themselves and they want to win, I hope they continue," Bangladesh captain Shanto said after the match.

Test series wins away from home for Bangladesh

2-0 (2) vs West Indies 2009

1-0 (1) vs Zimbabwe 2021

2-0 (2) vs Pakistan 2024

Pakistan, meanwhile, is enduring a tough streak at home, having gone ten Tests without a win (six losses, four draws)—the longest such run for any team at home this century, apart from Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

They’ve now lost a home Test series to each of the 10 oldest Full member teams, a dubious distinction shared only with Bangladesh.

"Extremely disappointed, we were excited for the home season. The story has been the same as Australia, we have not learnt our lessons. We taught we were playing good cricket in Australia but not doing the job, that's something we need to work on. It has happened 4 times in my tenure that we have left the team back into the contest when we were dominating," Pakistan captain Shan Masood said after the defeat.