 'This Is Even Lower Than Spot-Fixing': Pakistan Trolled Again After 172 All Out vs Bangladesh In Rawalpindi Test
Shan Masood's Pakistan has managed to set Bangladesh a target of just 185 runs to win the match and the sweep the series 2-0 after their historic triumph by 10 wickets in the first Test in Karachi last week.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Pakistan cricket team is staring at a first-ever home series defeat against Bangladesh after getting bowled out for just 172 in their second innings of the final Test in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Bangladesh are off to a flying start in their run chase, reaching 37 for no loss in 6 overs by tea on Day 4 with openers Zakir Hussain (27*) and Shadman Islam (8*) on strike.

While the target may seem achievable on a flat pitch, commentator Harsha Bhogle reckons it won't be that easy for Bangladesh to overhaul.

"Very interesting test match in Rawalpindi. Nicely set up. A 4th innings chase of 185 can be tricky. It will be a huge milestone in Bangladesh cricket if they win the series and quite an embarrassment for Pakistan if they don't defend these," Bhogle tweeted.

But a large section of social media took to trolling Pakistan over another dismal batting performance in red-ball cricket and that too, in their own backyard against a lower-ranked team.

In-form wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan (43) and Agha Salman (47 not out) were the only two batters who crossed the 40-run mark while the rest flopped once again. Captain Shan Masood managed 28 while the over-hyped Babar Azam's poor form continued and was dismissed for just 11 runs.

Hasan Mahmud grabbed a five-wicket haul while Nahid Rana picked 4 for Bangladesh.

