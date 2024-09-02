'This Is Even Lower Than Spot-Fixing': Pakistan Trolled Again After 172 All Out vs Bangladesh In Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan cricket team is staring at a first-ever home series defeat against Bangladesh after getting bowled out for just 172 in their second innings of the final Test in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Shan Masood's team has managed to set Bangladesh a target of just 185 runs to win the match and the sweep the series 2-0 after their historic triumph by 10 wickets in the first Test in Karachi last week.

Bangladesh are off to a flying start in their run chase, reaching 37 for no loss in 6 overs by tea on Day 4 with openers Zakir Hussain (27*) and Shadman Islam (8*) on strike.

While the target may seem achievable on a flat pitch, commentator Harsha Bhogle reckons it won't be that easy for Bangladesh to overhaul.

"Very interesting test match in Rawalpindi. Nicely set up. A 4th innings chase of 185 can be tricky. It will be a huge milestone in Bangladesh cricket if they win the series and quite an embarrassment for Pakistan if they don't defend these," Bhogle tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

But a large section of social media took to trolling Pakistan over another dismal batting performance in red-ball cricket and that too, in their own backyard against a lower-ranked team.

In-form wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan (43) and Agha Salman (47 not out) were the only two batters who crossed the 40-run mark while the rest flopped once again. Captain Shan Masood managed 28 while the over-hyped Babar Azam's poor form continued and was dismissed for just 11 runs.

Hasan Mahmud grabbed a five-wicket haul while Nahid Rana picked 4 for Bangladesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)