 IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Where & When To Watch Exciting Encounter As Team India Look To Seal Series
After India’s four-wicket win in the first ODI at Vadodara, focus shifts to the second match of the three-game series against New Zealand at the SCA/Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Starting at 1:30 pm IST, India hold a 1–0 lead and will look to extend their advantage on a batting-friendly surface.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

After a thrilling first ODI in Vadodara, where India edged New Zealand by four wickets, attention now turns to the second match of the three-game series, scheduled for 1:30 pm IST at the SCA/Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Team News & Changes:

India have received a setback with Washington Sundar ruled out of the series due to a rib injury sustained during the first ODI, prompting his replacement by Ayush Badoni, though he may not feature in the XI immediately. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant remains sidelined with a side strain, giving Dhruv Jurel further opportunities.

India’s batting will once again lean on experienced hands like Virat Kohli, who starred with 93 in the opener, and skipper Shubman Gill. There’s added excitement as Shreyas Iyer edges closer to a personal milestone, adding motivation for the hosts.

Match Conditions & Pitch:

Rajkot’s batting-friendly pitch typically favours stroke-play, with dew expected under lights adding a tactical twist for captains at the toss. Pacers and spinners alike must adapt quickly as the ball softens.

What’s at Stake:

A win for India would put them in a commanding 2–0 series lead, boosting confidence ahead of the final ODI in Indore. New Zealand, boasting dangerous batters despite some changes, will be eager to bounce back and level the series before the decider.

Where to Watch:

Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network and via JioHotstar streaming.

