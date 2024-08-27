'80% AI & 20% Human': Pakistan Cricket Board Turns To Technology For Selecting Squads For Champions Cup

Image: X

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has revealed that the board turned towards artificial intelligence to select squad for the upcoming Champions Cup. PCB is now the cricket first board to openly reveal the use of AI in the selection of their players.

"These 150 players that have been selected, 80% of it has been done by AI (Artificial intelligence), and 20% using humans. Nobody can challenge that. We gave about 20% weightage to our selection committee. If we replace a player with a worse one, you'll be the first to complain. We'll have records and we'll all be able to see transparently who deserves a place in the team,"

PCB chief on importance of Champions Cup

The PCB chief during the press conference highlighted the lack of data in players selection. He said, "The problem is the selection committee has no pool to turn to from which to select players. We had a lot of players for which we didn't have records. The whole system was a mess."

Naqvi showed confidence in the upcoming Champions Cup stating that not only it will provide quality players but also provide game data.

"The Champions Cup will produce great talent, and we'll have records for the games that happen. This Cup will make domestic cricket strong. We have pool of 150 players."

Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Waqar Younis appoints mentors for Champions Cup teams

In a bid to bolster domestic cricket, the PCB has appointed five former Pakistan cricketers as mentors for teams participating in the Champions Cup.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis will guide these teams. This initiative was taken by the board as a part of the strategy to bolster the national team and improve their overall performance.