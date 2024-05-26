 Monaco GP: Big Blow For Red Bull As Sergio Perez Suffers Massive Crash On Lap 1; Shocking Visuals Surface
Sergio Perez's Red Bull suffered a crash during Lap 1 of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Updated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Sergio Perez's red bull crashed. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Mexican racing driver Sergio Perez suffered a horrific crash during the ongoing Monaco Grand Prix race as a video of the same went viral on social media. The likes of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg were also involved in the collision as the vehicle underwent some significant damage. However, all three were reported to be alright. The race was red-flagged amid the first lap due to the incident, it didn't resume until the debris was cleared.

In the video that surfaced on social media, at least two vehicles crashed together, with Perez's vehicle thwarted into small pieces. People inevitably ran to help the drivers, who likely suffered some injuries, if not serious ones.

Sergio Perez suffers Q1 exits, expressing frustration:

Perez, meanwhile, did not have the desired result as he failed to register a quick time to make it out of Q1. The 34-year-old, who suffered the same fate as Fernando Alonso, reflected that the traffic caused to change the lap and admits it's an uphill challenge to return to the top. He said, as quoted by formula1.com:

"I got traffic on my lap, enough to lose a couple of tenths. That will have changed the lap dramatically. Unfortunately, we just didn’t put it together, and this is the result of it. Unfortunately we are out. It’s quite a bad day for myself because there is nothing we can hope for tomorrow. We are completely out and it’s going to be quite a challenge to get back tomorrow."

Perez added that they had good outings in the morning, but suggested he didn't expect that traffic.

"We were finding the light, this morning [in final practice] we were P5, and we were getting back. I think we had the pace to get through… Putting the ideal lap time would have been enough. But like always, you have to put it when you have the chance, and with the traffic I encountered it was enough to be out."

