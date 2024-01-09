 Mohammed Shami Conferred With Arjuna Award By President Droupadi Murmu For His Performance In ICC World Cup 2023; Watch Video
Mohammed Shami Conferred With Arjuna Award By President Droupadi Murmu For His Performance In ICC World Cup 2023; Watch Video

Mohammed Shami Conferred With Arjuna Award By President Droupadi Murmu For His Performance In ICC World Cup 2023; Watch Video

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has been conferred the Arjuna Award for his heroic performance in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred the award to Mohammed Shami.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
article-image

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has been conferred with the Arjuna Award for his heroic performance in the past year and in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday. President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred the award to Mohammed Shami. Mohammed Shami was honoured with the award at Rashtrapati Bhawan. India's top sporting heroes are honoured with the award.

'This award is a dream'

On being declared as the recipient of the Arjuna Award, Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami told ANI, "This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. I am happy that I have been nominated for this award." He also said, “It is difficult for me to explain this moment. All I can say is ‘dreams come true."

India's second highest sporting award

Arjuna Award in India's second highest sporting award which is honoured to the athletes who have performed exceptionally in their fields and have shown true skills and dedication towards the game.

Mohammed Shami received the award

Mohammed Shami received the award for his exceptional performance in 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mohammed Shami concluded the tournament as the highest wicket taker. Mohammed Shami claimed 24 wickets and shattered many records during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Mohammed Shami was brilliant during the past year

Mohammed Shami was brilliant during the past year, as he claimed 43 wickets in 19 ODIs that he played and also picked up 13 wickets in four tests he played in 2023.

Mohammed Shami has been out of action after World Cup

Mohammed Shami has been out of action after the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He has been ruled out of the series against South Africa. However, there are reports that Mohammed Shami will be a part of Team India for the upcoming five-match test series against England. The first match of the series will be played in Hyderabad on Thursday (January 25). He will miss the initial two matches in the tournament.

Mohammed Shami To Miss At Least 2 Tests Against England, Suryakumar Yadav To Undergo Surgery For...
article-image

