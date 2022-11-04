Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan skipper after team's exit from T20 World Cup

Mohammad Nabi | Photo: Twitter

Mohammad Nabi on Friday annaouced that he stepping down as captain of Afghanistan cricket team following their exit from the T20 World Cup on Friday.

Afghanistan lost by four runs to Australia in their final Group 1 match in Super 12s at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Following their exit Nabi issued a statement on Twitter.

"Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting," Nabi wrote .

"We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches. From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.

"Therefore, with due respect, effectively immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me.

"I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supporters us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan."

Nabi led Afghanistan for the first time in 2013. The Afghans won 16 T20Is and 13 ODIs under his captaincy. The seasoned player slammed 601 runs from 28 ODIs and 422 runs from 35 T20Is. Additionally, Nabi scalped 47 wickets while leading the Afghan national team.