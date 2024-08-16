'Modi Baatein Badi Karta Hai, AC Bhi Nahi Hai Kamre Mein..': PM Modi Cracks Joke During Interaction With Indian Olympians; Video Viral

Image: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted India's Olympic contingent post Independence day celebration. During one-on-one chats with athletes, Modi laughingly asked all the athletes who all cursed him for the AC Situation, to which no one replied.

Modi said, "There were no ACs and it was hot as well, so I want to know which of you cried first saying 'Modi speaks big but there are no ACs in rooms so what should we do."

The Paris Olympics were promoted as eco-friendly Games due to which there were no air conditioners in for athletes in the Games village. The Indian sports ministry dispatch 40 portable ACs on an urgent basis for their comfortable stay.

PM further added, "Who all are there who faced most difficulties. But then I learnt that within few hours that work also was done. See, how we try to provide you the best of facilities,".

During the Paris Olympics temperatures had soared in both Paris and Chateauroux, the two main Olympic Games venues. The extreme heat issue was a topic of concern with temperature reportedly rising to an unbearable 40° Celsius on some days in Paris.

In fact even before the Games started, several contingents had expressed their concerns about the weather in Paris after the organisers said that they would shun air conditioning to cut the carbon footprint of the event.

Paris Olympics launch-pad for Indian sports' rise

Modi believes the just-concluded Paris Olympics is going to be a turning point for India. The 117-member Indian contingent returned with six medals, including one silver and five bronze. The count was one less than Tokyo and there was no gold in the tally this time.

But Modi appreciated the efforts of all athletes who represented the country and said their inputs will help in successfully getting the hosting rights of the 2036 Games.