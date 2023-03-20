MLC Draft: Who is former Pakistan all-rounder Hammad Azam who will feature for MI New York ?

The Mumbai Indians franchise expanded its presence across the cricket world with its fifth team. MI New York will now be part of the growing #OneFamily that will compete in the United States of America's Major League Cricket. 54 locally registered players were picked up by six teams at the MLC's historic debut draft. Teams have permission to sign overseas players directly.

Among the players that signed for MI New York was former Pakistan cricketer Hammad Azam. Hammad was elated on signing for MI New York: I'm excited to join MI New York, this is the biggest franchise in the world, I can say, so I'm really excited and happy to be part of it."

Speaking about the draft and his selection for the team, Hammad said he was quite nervous at first but is now excited and raring to go.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Hammad Azam?

Azam is no stranger to cricket in the US, having played for the Golden State Grizzlies in the Minor League Cricket tournament in the US and also taking part in the Houston Open T20 Cricket League.

An all-rounder, Azam made his first-class debut in 2008 for Rawalpindi. He had played just six first-class games before being selected in the Pakistan squad for the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Azam made his senior international debut for Pakistan alongside Mohamad Salman and Junaid Khan against West Indies in St. Lucia on 23 April 2011.

On February 23, 2012, Azam made his T20I debut against England in Dubai. He did not get to bat or bowl in the game, however, in the next game, he scored 21 off 15 balls. He has played for Pakistan in 5 T20Is and 11 ODIs.

Azam has also played in the Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.