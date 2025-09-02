 Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career

Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career

Starc's departure also comes as a massive boost for fringe quicks Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett, who are fighting for more opportunities in Australia’s white-ball teams.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
Mitchell Starc | Credits: Twitter

Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc on Tuesday announced his retirement from T20I format as he looks to lengthen his Test and 2027 ODI World Cup. The decision comes merely six months before the next edition of the marquee event in India & Sri Lanka. Starc, last played in this format, was during the last T20 World Cup in the USA & West Indies.

Starc’s retirement opens the door for fellow seamer Nathan Ellis to play a major role in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The left-armer’s departure also comes as a massive boost for fringe quicks Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett, who are fighting for more opportunities in Australia’s white-ball teams.

Mitchell Starc retires from T20I

Starc’s retirement, the latest in a series of high-profile white-ball exits by Australian stars, comes as a significant setback to the Mitch Marsh-led squad’s ambitions of clinching the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled for February in India and Sri Lanka.

FPJ Shorts
US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology
US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology
Tamil Nadu Sees Investment Worth ₹3,201 Crore With Three German Companies Signing Deals, To Generate 6,250 New Jobs
Tamil Nadu Sees Investment Worth ₹3,201 Crore With Three German Companies Signing Deals, To Generate 6,250 New Jobs
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected To Lash City Today, Konkan Put Under Yellow Alert
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected To Lash City Today, Konkan Put Under Yellow Alert
Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate ‘SEMICON India - 2025’ To Enhance India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem At Yashobhoomi In New Delhi
Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate ‘SEMICON India - 2025’ To Enhance India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem At Yashobhoomi In New Delhi

Speaking of his retirement, Starc said,"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way."

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

"It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

Mitchell Starc's T20I career

Starc finishes as Australia's second-highest wicket taker in the format, behind only Adam Zampa. In a 65-game T20I career, Starc claimed 79 wickets at an economy of 7.74. He also played five of the six T20 World Cups, missing only the 2016 edition with an injury. He was a central figure as Australia completed their trophy set by lifting the title in Dubai in 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career

Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career

Sportvot x FPJ: Bengal Tiger Crowned Champions In Thrilling 9th Jaipur Yogasana Premier League...

Sportvot x FPJ: Bengal Tiger Crowned Champions In Thrilling 9th Jaipur Yogasana Premier League...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Dabang Delhi KC Vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Streaming: A Thrilling...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Dabang Delhi KC Vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Streaming: A Thrilling...

Mumbai’s Kiaan Shah Clinches Round 3 of FMSCI National Karting Championship

Mumbai’s Kiaan Shah Clinches Round 3 of FMSCI National Karting Championship