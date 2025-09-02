Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career

Mitchell Starc | Credits: Twitter

Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc on Tuesday announced his retirement from T20I format as he looks to lengthen his Test and 2027 ODI World Cup. The decision comes merely six months before the next edition of the marquee event in India & Sri Lanka. Starc, last played in this format, was during the last T20 World Cup in the USA & West Indies.

Starc’s retirement opens the door for fellow seamer Nathan Ellis to play a major role in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The left-armer’s departure also comes as a massive boost for fringe quicks Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett, who are fighting for more opportunities in Australia’s white-ball teams.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mitchell Starc retires from T20I

Starc’s retirement, the latest in a series of high-profile white-ball exits by Australian stars, comes as a significant setback to the Mitch Marsh-led squad’s ambitions of clinching the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled for February in India and Sri Lanka.

Speaking of his retirement, Starc said,"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way."

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

"It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

Mitchell Starc's T20I career

Starc finishes as Australia's second-highest wicket taker in the format, behind only Adam Zampa. In a 65-game T20I career, Starc claimed 79 wickets at an economy of 7.74. He also played five of the six T20 World Cups, missing only the 2016 edition with an injury. He was a central figure as Australia completed their trophy set by lifting the title in Dubai in 2021.