Mission Olympic Cell approves Bajrang Punia's one-month training camp in USA

A one-month training camp in the USA has been sanctioned for wrestler Bajrang Punia, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

The decision was taken at the 50th Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on November 26. The camp will take place from December 4 to January 3 at the Cliff Keen Wrestling Club, Michigan, USA at an approximate cost of INR 14 lakhs.

"Bajrang who has been training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sonepat centre after the resumption of training camps post the coronavirus lockdown, will travel to the USA with his coach Emzarios Bentinidis and physio Dhananjay," SAI said in an official statement.

At the training camp, he will get to train with top international wrestlers under head coach, two-time Olympic champion Sergei Beloglazov.

Bajrang has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships.