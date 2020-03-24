'Mission impossible': A-League football, Australia's last active sport, pulls plug

Australia's last active sport, the A-League soccer, pulled the plug on its season Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus, with bosses saying it had become "mission impossible".

The decision follows the National Rugby League and the country's most popular spectator sport, Aussie Rules, making similar decisions over the past two days. Rugby union, cricket, basketball and other sports had already shut down.

The 11-team A-League, which played to empty stadiums last weekend, only had five rounds left to complete the season. But tightened government restrictions, including state border shutdowns, made it too difficult to continue.

"The decision taken was the result of the increased state and national requirements, in particular border controls that the states, and New Zealand have implemented," said Football Federation Australia chief James Johnson.

"As a national competition that is played in almost all parts of Australia, also in New Zealand, mission complicated became mission impossible."