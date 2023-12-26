Michael Hussey & Lyn Larsen Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame

Michael Hussey and Lyn Larsen | Credits: Twitter

Former batter Mike Hussey and erstwhile women's skipper Lyn Larsen have been inducted into hall of fame by Cricket Australia on Tuesday, December 26. Their induction was announced ahead of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Hussey, who was part of Australia's ODI World Cup winning team in 2007, was conferred the honour by CA for his contribution. Fondly called 'Mr. Cricket', is the 62nd inductee in the prestigious Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. With this honour bestowed upon him, Hussey will now formally recognized as legend of the Australian cricket.

Mike Hussey was one of the batting mainstays for Australia from 2014 until his retirement from the game in 2014. The 48-year-old played Tests and ODIs in his career spanning nine years.

Michael Hussey was part of Australia's famous The Ashes series win against England, wherein the hosts whitewashed touring party 5-0. Between November 2005 and December 2007, Hussey amassed 1934 runs, including seven centuries, at an astonishing average of 80.58 in 19 matches.

The former Australian batter scored 6235 runs in 79 Tests, while he amassed 5442 runs in 185 ODIs.

Lyn Larsen led Australia women's team to 1988 World Cup triumph

Legendary Lyn Larsen became the 63rd inductee into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old captained the Australian women's team to their third ODI World Cup triumph in 1988, defeating England in the final at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Lyn Larsen was appointed as a captain Australia's women team at an age of 22 and built legacy of her own. She led the team to 10 Tests, winning five and drawing as many matches. Additionally, Larsen captained Australia in 43 women ODIs, winning 23 of them.

Lyn Larsen's captaincy earned her name and fame in the history of Australian Cricket.

Interestingly, former World Cup winning captain was inducted into port Australia Hall of Fame in 1999 and the NSW Cricket Hall of Fame in 2010.

Larsen played 15 Tests making 410 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 41. In ODIs, she scored 426 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 20.28 in 49 matches.