MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 25: Mumbai Opt To Bowl First At Wankhede, Will Jacks Debuts For Bengaluru

Hardik Pandya and Faf du Plessis. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and has elected to bowl first in the IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. The 30-year-old cited dew as a massive factor behind wanting to chase at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams have also made changes to their playing XIs.

Mumbai Indians managed to pull one back against the Delhi Capitals after three consecutive losses as they racked up 234-5 to win by 31 runs. The five-time champions have made one change from the last change, bringing in leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal for Piyush Chawla.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers have carried out four changes, with Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Akash Deep coming in for Cameron Green, Saurav Chauhan, Yash Dayal and Mayank Dagar. At the toss, Du Plessis also announced that Jacks will bat at No.3.

Playing XIs of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Hardik Pandya noted at the toss that the mood at the camp has been uplifted since beating the Delhi Capitals, stating:

"We will bowl first. It looks like a similar track, but it might get better to bat on under lights. There was a bit of dew as well, so chasing could be a better option. The mood before and after the win was different, we'll need to start well, put the pressure and then take the game forward."

With Bengaluru ringing wholesale changes, Du Plessis noted that lack of consistency in the batting unit has forced them to change things.

"We've tried to change things, so we've given chances to some of our players, some new players and it's up to them to take the opportunity. It's important to give players a decent run, but we've found ourselves in a stage where we haven't done well, so it's time to make changes."

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head contest against Bengaluru, winning 18 out of 32 matches.