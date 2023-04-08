 MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score Updates & Top Moments: Tushar Deshpande castles Rohit after solid Mumbai start
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score Updates & Top Moments: Tushar Deshpande castles Rohit after solid Mumbai start
Live Updates

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score Updates & Top Moments: Tushar Deshpande castles Rohit after solid Mumbai start

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live: Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win of the season while Chennai Super Kings will eye their second successive win when the two heavyweights clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Follow our blog for all the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
BCCI/IPL
08 April 2023 07:52 PM IST

WICKET! Rohit Sharma b Tushar Deshpande 21 (13 balls). MI 38/1 in 4 overs against CSK

08 April 2023 07:52 PM IST
08 April 2023 07:52 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium

08 April 2023 06:53 PM IST
08 April 2023 06:53 PM IST

Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win of the season while Chennai Super Kings will eye their second successive win when the two heavyweights clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Follow our blog for all the latest updates and scores.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score Updates & Top Moments: Tushar Deshpande castles Rohit after solid...

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score Updates & Top Moments: Tushar Deshpande castles Rohit after solid...

RR vs DC: David Warner becomes fastest to 6000 IPL runs, enters elite list led by Virat Kohli

RR vs DC: David Warner becomes fastest to 6000 IPL runs, enters elite list led by Virat Kohli

RR vs DC, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson flies like Superman to take stunning catch leaving Netizens in awe;...

RR vs DC, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson flies like Superman to take stunning catch leaving Netizens in awe;...

IPL 2023: Ex-CSK star Robin Uthappa explains why he was 'annoyed & irritated' with MS Dhoni

IPL 2023: Ex-CSK star Robin Uthappa explains why he was 'annoyed & irritated' with MS Dhoni

RR vs DC: Manish Pandey makes historic debut for Delhi Capitals to enter elite IPL list

RR vs DC: Manish Pandey makes historic debut for Delhi Capitals to enter elite IPL list