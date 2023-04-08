MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score Updates & Top Moments: Tushar Deshpande castles Rohit after solid Mumbai start

08 April 2023 07:52 PM IST
WICKET! Rohit Sharma b Tushar Deshpande 21 (13 balls). MI 38/1 in 4 overs against CSK
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win of the season while Chennai Super Kings will eye their second successive win when the two heavyweights clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Follow our blog for all the latest updates and scores.
