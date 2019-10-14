MHAL Women’s League: Preeti Dubey slams 11 goals in Central’s big win

Mumbai: Preeti Dubey was in terrific scoring form and hammered in 11 goals to power Central Railway to a thumping 17-0 win against a hapless Navi Mumbai Hockey in a MHAL Women’s League match and played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate.

The dashing forward scored the first three goals within the opening five minutes and then she and her teammates scored at regular intervals to knock the fight out of their opponents. S. Ranjita netted three goals while Kavita Vidyarthi, Sarita Minz and Lal Raut Feli chipped in with one each to round off the big win.

In another match, Sporting Lions SC defeated Fr. Agnel Multipurpose SC 6-0. For the Lions striker Chaitrali Gawade notched up a hat-trick while Nimmy Nair, Harshadha Dhaniwale and Sanggai Chanu struck one apiece to complete the win.

Results: Sporting Lions SC 6 (Chaitrali Gawade 3, Nimmy Nair, Harshadha Dhaniwale and Sanggai Chanu) beat Fr. Agnel Multipurpose SC 0. Central Railway 17 (Preeti Dubey 11, S. Ranjita 3, Kavita Vidyarthi, Sarita Minz, Lal Raut Feli) beat Hockey Navi Mumbai 0.