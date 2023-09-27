MFL 2023: Iryaveer Nets Winner As Kenkre FC Beat Mumbai Ultras In Bandra

Representative Image |

Iryaveer Chawla’s lone second half goal enable Kenkre FC Under-19 snatch a 1-0 win against Mumbai Ultras FC in a Men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Earlier, United Villagers Welfare Association blanked FSI 5-0. Brijal Possa scored two goals while Mellorn Patil, Stanley Diniz and Reece Datya scored one goal each.

Results – Men’s Super Div: United Villagers WA 5 (Brijal Possa 2, Mellorn Patil, Stanley Diniz, Reece Datya) beat FSI 0; Om Saidham SM 4 (Aylmer Gonsalves 2, Ravi Kewat, Hritik Salve) bt Soccer Saga FC 1 (OG-Om Ghag); Kenkre FC Under-19 1 (Iryaveer Chawla) beat Mumbai Ultras FC 0.

