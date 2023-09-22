Football: Mumbai Ultras Register Comprehensive Win Over ICL

Mumbai Ultras FC were all fired up and proved too strong for ICL (Indian Cultural League) Super with a 13-2 victory in the men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Read Also OSCAR Foundation Announces 4th UK Tour For Underprivileged Children To Play Football With European...

ICL Super started in positive fashion and against the run of play took the lead. But, Mumbai Ultras came roaring back and with some clinical finishing took the match away from their opponents.



The highlight of Mumbai Ultras facile victory was the impressive showing of prolific striker Joyson Chettiar who scored five goals, including the first four goals. Joyson received excellent support from teammates Anshu Madhukar who fired home four goals and Shreyas Zele who struck two goals. Aditya Shah and Aman Jangid made their presence felt by chipping in with a goal each to complete the winning margin. ICL Super who took the lead scored through Rohan Alphonso and Vivek Yadav.



Earlier in another match, United Villagers Welfare Association (UVWA) also had things their own way and marched to a fluent 6-1 win against ROQS FC to seal all the three points. Striker Brijal Possa scored a brace of goals, the first and the sixth goal, Lester Creado, Stanley Diniz, Joywin Vasaikar and Royden Pila contributed with a goal apiece to round off the winning tally. Jarred Saldanha struck the ROQS FC lone consolation goal.

Results:

Men’s Super Div: United Villagers WA 6 (Brijal Possa 2, Lester Creado, Stanley Diniz, Joywin Vasaikar, Royden Pila) beat ROQS FC 1 (Jarred Saldanha);

Mumbai Ultras FC 13 (Joyson Chettiar 5, Anshu Madhukar 4, Shreyas Zele 2, Aditya Shah, Aman Jangid) beat ICL Super 2 (Rohan Alphonso, Vivek Yadav)..

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)