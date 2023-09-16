 Mumbai Football League: Women's Premier Division: PIFA Sports Scores Huge 6-0 Victory
The dominant PIFA Sports were in complete control and scored at regular intervals while Payal S scored the other two goals to complete the winning tally.

Saturday, September 16, 2023
PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC powered by the solid performance of striker Nisha Kumari who slammed four goals and went on to defeat D’Souza Football Academy 6-0 in a Women’s Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024, and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.

The dominant PIFA Sports were in complete control and scored at regular intervals. Payal S scored the other two goals to complete the winning tally.

Later in another Premier Division match, Mumbai Knights FC got the better of Young Guns FC by a 2-0 margin. Prolific goal-scorer Valencia D’Mello and Mmehak Lobo scored one goal each to seal Mumbai Knights victory.

Results: Women’s Premier Div: Mumbai Knights FC 2 (Valencia D’Mello, Mmehak Lobo) beat Young Guns FC 0.

PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 6 (Nisha Kumari 4, Payal S. 2) beat D’Souza Football Academy 0.

