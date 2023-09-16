Mumbai Football League: Women's Premier Division: PIFA Sports Scores Huge 6-0 Victory

PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC powered by the solid performance of striker Nisha Kumari who slammed four goals and went on to defeat D’Souza Football Academy 6-0 in a Women’s Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024, and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.

The dominant PIFA Sports were in complete control and scored at regular intervals. Payal S scored the other two goals to complete the winning tally.

Read Also MSSA Badminton: Roshanlal Aggarwal School Win Team Spoils

Later in another Premier Division match, Mumbai Knights FC got the better of Young Guns FC by a 2-0 margin. Prolific goal-scorer Valencia D’Mello and Mmehak Lobo scored one goal each to seal Mumbai Knights victory.

Results: Women’s Premier Div: Mumbai Knights FC 2 (Valencia D’Mello, Mmehak Lobo) beat Young Guns FC 0.

PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 6 (Nisha Kumari 4, Payal S. 2) beat D’Souza Football Academy 0.

Read Also MSSA Badminton: Tale Of Two Rivals

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)