MFL 2023: India On Track Score Easy Win Over Mumbai Strikers SC

Putting a perfect combined performance India On Track charged to a fluent 4-1 victory against Mumbai Strikers SC in a Men’s Super-Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

India On Track faced an initial challenge from Mumbai Strikers and finally managed to break their resistance in the 25th minute with Sebastian Almeida scoring the opening goal and going into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

Immediately on resumption, India On Track doubled their advantage when striker Laitonjam Meetai scored the second goal in the third minute of the second period. Two minutes later, India On Track put the issue beyond Mumbai strikers as Kartik Bele hammered home the third goal to give his team a 3-0 cushion. India On Track continued to put pressure on the Mumbai Strikers goal and in the 80th minute Sanus Kr was bang on target with the fourth goal before Mumbai Strikers managed to score a consolation goal through Kishan Dubey in the first minute of additional time.

Earlier, in another match of the same division, India Rush SC got the better of Mumbai Marines by a solitary 1-0 margin courtesy an own-goal scored by Sagar Kamble who in an attempt to clear the ball deflected it into his own goal in the 13th minute of the match.

Results – Men’s Super Div: India On Track 4 (Sebastian Almeida, Laitonjam Meetai, Kartik Bele, Sanus Kr) beat Mumbai Strikers SC 1 (Kishan Dubey); India Rush SC 1 (Sagar Kamble-OG) beat Mumbai Marines SC 0.

