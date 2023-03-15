MFA League: Atlanta FC comfortably retain Elite Premier League crown

Atlanta FC (Ambernath United) players are in a jubilant mood after they retained the MFA Elite Premier League trophy. The champs Atlanta FC defeated Karnatak SA 2-0 in the concluding league match of the MFA league at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. |

Mumbai: Defending champions Atlanta FC (Ambernath United) extended their hold on the Elite Premier League crown. Atlanta FC scored twice in the last quarter to record a fighting 2-0 win against strong challengers Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) in the concluding Elite Premier match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground. Consistent goal-scorer Arif Shaikh and Abhijit Tawhare scored a goal each to seal Atlanta’s win and the title.

Atlanta FC, the only unbeaten team in the 16-team league, finished at the top with an impressive 43 points having registered 14 wins and a solitary draw. KSA with 38 points finished as runners-up, while Millat FC with 37 points finished in third position.

Arif Shaikh, who scored 22 goals from 13 matches was the highest goal-scorer and was declared as the ‘Best Forward’ of the league. Shaikh’s teammate Nitesh Monde was named as the ‘Best Midfielder’, while KSA’s Brodman Dongarkar and Noel Dias were adjudged as the ‘Best Goalkeeper’ and ‘Best Defender’ respectively.

Meanwhile, Reliance Foundation Young Champs proved too good and blanked Kenkre FC romping to a 3-0 victory in a RF Development League (Mumbai qualifiers) match. Striker Sanan Mohammed K., Franklin Nazareth and Harsh Vaghela were bang on target scoring a goal each.

Results – RF Development League: Reliance Foundation Young Champs 3 (Sanan Mohammed K., Franklin Nazareth, Harsh Vaghela) beat Kenkre FC 0.

Third Div: Madanpura FA 4 (Nitin Singh 2, Subhan Shaikh, Rajendra Birhade) beat First Goal FC 2 (Pratham Aamre, Prathamesh Kamble).

Liyakat FC 2 (Ahmad Mulla, Zaif Khan) beat Dharavi FC 1 (Augustin M.).

Twinkle Star 4 (Soban Farooqui, Affan Ansari, Areeb Ansari, Mohd Mohsin) beat Millat FC Youth 0.