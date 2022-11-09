MFA football: Aburazeen Patel's brace powers Millat to 3-1 victory

Mumbai: Riding on the twin strikes from Aburazeen Patel, Millat FC smoothly cruised to a 3-1 victory against Somaiya Sports Academy in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Spearheading the Millat FC attack, Aburazeen scored the first goal in the 10th minute and 13 minutes later doubled their lead by slotting home the second goal. Somaiya Sports Academy fought back and managed to cut the deficit with Simarpreet Singh finding the back of the Millat FC net in the 43rd minute.

Millat FC added the third goal when striker Dwight Dabreo scored in the final minute to seal their victory.

In another match, Bombay YMCA worked hard and managed to overcome a spirited Veniza XI FC 3-2 in an interesting contest. Mohd Umar Khan scored two goals, the first in the 30th minute and the seventh minute of additional period of the match. Mohammed Sajid Ansari netted the third goal. For Venzia FC the goals came through the efforts of Aniket Gilatar 43rd minute and Sean D’Souza 45th minute.

In a Second Division encounter, FC Mumbaikar’s romped to a fluent 8-2 win against Kopana FC ‘B’. The star performer for FC Mumbaikar was Atharv Sanap who slammed home four goals while Pritam Ghosh contributed two and Jeron Pillay and Shlok Bhalerao added one each to complete the winning margin. Kopana FC scored a goal each through Rohan Giri and Junaid Kadri.

