Mesut Ozil to help unwanted Arsenal mascot 'Gunnersaurus' by paying wages

But the German has not played since March, with Arsenal unable to offload him while trying to make cuts due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

Quy, the man behind the most beloved part of the team, has been around since 1993. And he became the latest victim of cost-cutting in the club amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Athletic reported that the mascot will return but the chances of Quy return are less and he will have to hang up his suit for now.

Quy even missed his brother's wedding to dress up as the dinosaur at Arsenal's home match.

Quy who has been an Arsenal fan since 1963 has worked with Junior Gunners and the Travel Club.

It is an extremely emotional moment for fans as they see their favourite mascot leave the club. As soon as the news broke, fans penned down emotional messages for Quy and his work. Furious, sad, exasperated - the fans felt many emotions which probably only an Arsenal fan would understand. But one thing is sure that the news left all of them teary-eyed.