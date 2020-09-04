Messi to stay at Barcelona after talks with his father and legal advisors: Report

Argentine striker Lionel Messi has decided to stay with FC Barcelona after talks with his father Jorge Messi and his legal advisors, reported Spanish daily Marca.

According to the report, FC Barcelona is adamant at not having Messi leave without a potential new club forking out the whopping 700 million euros as release amount. Messi is bound by his contract with the team which expires on 30 June 2021. Under the agreement, he can only leave the Spanish club before that date if the sum of 700 million euros is paid.

Reportedly, the 33-year-old has decided to stay with the team until his contract ends as next year he can leave for free.