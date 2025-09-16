'Meri 2 Beti Hain, Unko Bhi Kehta Tha...': Abhishek Sharma's Father Reveals His Son's Unbridled Passion For Cricket Amid India Star's Ominous Form In Asia Cup 2025; Video

Abhishek Sharma with his father. | (Credits:

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma's father has disclosed that his son had shown the passion of becoming a professional cricketer earlier in his childhood itself. The left-handed batter's father revealed that Abhishek used to compel his sisters too about helping with his practice at night.

The 25-year-old has been in ominous form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Abhishek smashed brisk 30-odd runs against Pakistan and UAE to fashion convincing victories for India, putting them on track for a successful title defence.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI, the southpaw's father said:

"Meri 2 beti hain. Unko bhi kehta tha raat ko ki batting karao mujhe. Kabhi mujhe bolta tha dive maarni hai, Papa mujhe catch karaao." (I have two daughters. He used to ask them to help him practice his batting at night. Sometimes he used to tell me I need diving practice. Throw a catch to me.)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Seeing his passion, I thought he could become a player" - Abhishek Sharma's father

Although Abhishek's father stated that his son's passion was unmatched, he suggested to not completely believe people's opinions. He elaborated:

Aisa junoon dekhke mujhe laga ki yeh player ban sakta hai. Toh phir main usko ground pe leke aaya. Jo senior player they us time sab kehte the,'Paaji, aapke bete mein bahut talent hai, yeh India ke liye khelega'. Maine kaha, 'yeh abhi toh baccha hai, abhi toh bat hee pakda hai isne. Lekin logon ka aashirvaad, pyaar aur mehnat usko yahan tak leke aayi hai."

(Seeing his passion, I thought he could become a player. Then I brought him to the ground. The senior players used to say your son has a lot of talent. He will play for India one day. I used to say he is still a kid. He has just learned to hold the bat. But all the blessings, love of the people and hard work has brought him here.)

Meanwhile, Team India will face Oman in their last group game of Asia Cup 2025 on September 19, Friday.