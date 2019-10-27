MDFA: Lemon Break, Future Stars cruise

Mumbai: Lemon Break and Future Stars, both cruised to fluent victories, recording identical 3-0 wins in their respective Second Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played at the St. Xavier’s groud, Parel.

Dominating play from the start Lemon Break had things much their own way and defeated Forza-Utkarsh Mandal. Striker John Fernandes gave Lemon Break and early lead scoring the first goal in the ninth minute. Later, Umair Ansari scored twice in the 17th and 50th minute to complete Lemon Break’s success.

Earlier, Ajay Kadam’s twin strikes in the 18th and 54th minutes steered Future Stars to an easy victory against Athens XI. In between, Tushar Kamani scored the second goal in the 52nd minute.