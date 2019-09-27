MDFA League: India On Track ride into semis

Mumbai: India On Track SC got the better of D’Souza Football Academy 4-3 via the tie-breaker in a Third Division quarter-final match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel. The match was locked 1-1 at the end of regulation period. Moheeb Hussain scored in the 10th minute to put India On Track in the lead before Suraj S scored the equaliser in the 28th minute.

After the teams shared two goals, it was the penalty shootout. Joyson Chettair, Karan Patel and Darryl Manvel scored for India On Track, while D’Souza Football Academy converted only two through Aaron Rebello and Madan Ghogle, to reduce the margin for Football Academy.