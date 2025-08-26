MCF-TSTTA: Arnav Kshirsagar Wins Men's Championship

All the champions in various age groups with trophies pose with TSTTA and MCF officials. |

Top seeded bespectacled Arnav Kshirsagar survived plenty of hiccups before he overpowered second seeded Ayush Sonawane to bag the men’s singles title in the MCF-TSTTA 2nd Mumbai District ranking tournament, organized by Mandpeshwsar Civic Federation at their Sports Complex at Borivali (West).

The final was a thriller all the way with Arnav losing the opening game before he rallied to take the next two. But Ayush was unrelenting and matched his opponent stroke for stroke to lead 3-2. However, Arnav asserted thereafter as he changed his gears to turn the tables by capturing the men’s singles crown with a 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 5-22, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7.

Myraa Sangelkar, the top women’s seed, jumped to 3-0 lead, before she lost the grip and became erratic thereafter to let her rival Shavani Loke come back in the tie. Myraa, however, hit back to make it 3-all and take the tie to the decider, however, the final brought the best in her as she romped home with a 11-7, 13-11, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12. 8-11, 11-9. Later, Myraa also won the girls under-17 singles title, beating Trissha Lubde 11-6, 11-7. 11-3.

Final Results:

Men’s singles: ()1)- Arnav Kshirsagar bt (2)- Ayush Sonawane a 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7. Women’s singles: (1)- Myraa Sangelkar bt Shravani Loke 11-7, 13-11, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12. 8-11, 11-9.

Boys U-19 singles: Akanksh Sahoo bt (1)-Ayush Sonawane 9-11, 3-11,11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7..Boys U-17 singles: (4)-Ahan Gosar bt Akanksh Sahoo 11-4, 5-11,11-9, 11-13, 11-6. Boys U-15 singles: Ayan Gosar bt Ayan Athar 12-10, 11-9, 11-9. Boys U-13 singles : Raghav Mahajan bt Ayan Athar11-7, 3-11, 16-14, 7-11, 12-10. Boys U-11 singles: Mann Parmar bt Meet Parmar 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 2-11, 11-8.

Girls U-17 singles: Myraa Sangelkar bt Trissha Ludge 11-7, 11-4, 11-9. Girls U-15 singles: 2)- Ayaana Beddingwala bt (1)- Myraa Sangelkar 13-11, 5-11, 1-0, 9-11, 11-9. Girls U-13 singles: Vedika Jaiswal bt Palak Jhawar 9-11, 13-11, 14-12, 11-9. Girls U-11 singles: Dhadkan Tanna bt Advika Mishra 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8.