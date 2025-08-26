 MCF-TSTTA: Arnav Kshirsagar Wins Men's Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMCF-TSTTA: Arnav Kshirsagar Wins Men's Championship

MCF-TSTTA: Arnav Kshirsagar Wins Men's Championship

Myraa Sangelka won the women's and U-17 girls crown

Irfan HajiUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
All the champions in various age groups with trophies pose with TSTTA and MCF officials. |

Top seeded bespectacled Arnav Kshirsagar survived plenty of hiccups before he overpowered second seeded Ayush Sonawane to bag the men’s singles title in the MCF-TSTTA 2nd Mumbai District ranking tournament, organized by Mandpeshwsar Civic Federation at their Sports Complex at Borivali (West).

The final was a thriller all the way with Arnav losing the opening game before he rallied to take the next two. But Ayush was unrelenting and matched his opponent stroke for stroke to lead 3-2. However, Arnav asserted thereafter as he changed his gears to turn the tables by capturing the men’s singles crown with a 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 5-22, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7.

Myraa Sangelkar, the top women’s seed, jumped to 3-0 lead, before she lost the grip and became erratic thereafter to let her rival Shavani Loke come back in the tie. Myraa, however, hit back to make it 3-all and take the tie to the decider, however, the final brought the best in her as she romped home with a 11-7, 13-11, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12. 8-11, 11-9. Later, Myraa also won the girls under-17 singles title, beating Trissha Lubde 11-6, 11-7. 11-3.

Read Also
Maharashtra State TT: TSTTA Paddlers Raegan Albuquerque, Sampada Bhiwandkar Clinch Crowns
article-image

Final Results:

FPJ Shorts
Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics
Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics
Ganeshotsav 2025: 1,015 Potholes Still Pending In Mumbai As BMC Misses 72-Hour Repair Deadline
Ganeshotsav 2025: 1,015 Potholes Still Pending In Mumbai As BMC Misses 72-Hour Repair Deadline
Ganeshotsav 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Offers ₹1 Lakh Prize For Eco-Friendly Decoration Contest
Ganeshotsav 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Offers ₹1 Lakh Prize For Eco-Friendly Decoration Contest
'Thank You For...': Virat Kohli Pens Wholehearted Tribute For Cheteshwar Pujara After Latter's Retirement
'Thank You For...': Virat Kohli Pens Wholehearted Tribute For Cheteshwar Pujara After Latter's Retirement

Men’s singles: ()1)- Arnav Kshirsagar bt (2)- Ayush Sonawane a 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7. Women’s singles: (1)- Myraa Sangelkar bt Shravani Loke 11-7, 13-11, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12. 8-11, 11-9.

Boys U-19 singles: Akanksh Sahoo bt (1)-Ayush Sonawane 9-11, 3-11,11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7..Boys U-17 singles: (4)-Ahan Gosar bt Akanksh Sahoo 11-4, 5-11,11-9, 11-13, 11-6. Boys U-15 singles: Ayan Gosar bt Ayan Athar 12-10, 11-9, 11-9. Boys U-13 singles : Raghav Mahajan bt Ayan Athar11-7, 3-11, 16-14, 7-11, 12-10. Boys U-11 singles: Mann Parmar bt Meet Parmar 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 2-11, 11-8.

Read Also
Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA Third Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Maruti Kasture Claims Both League Titles...
article-image

Girls U-17 singles: Myraa Sangelkar bt Trissha Ludge 11-7, 11-4, 11-9. Girls U-15 singles: 2)- Ayaana Beddingwala bt (1)- Myraa Sangelkar 13-11, 5-11, 1-0, 9-11, 11-9. Girls U-13 singles: Vedika Jaiswal bt Palak Jhawar 9-11, 13-11, 14-12, 11-9. Girls U-11 singles: Dhadkan Tanna bt Advika Mishra 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics

Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics

'Thank You For...': Virat Kohli Pens Wholehearted Tribute For Cheteshwar Pujara After Latter's...

'Thank You For...': Virat Kohli Pens Wholehearted Tribute For Cheteshwar Pujara After Latter's...

Hilarious Scenes! Novak Djokovic Gives His Autograph On Bald Fan's Head In A Wholesome Moment During...

Hilarious Scenes! Novak Djokovic Gives His Autograph On Bald Fan's Head In A Wholesome Moment During...

Video: P.T. Usha's Son Vignesh Ujjwal Gets Married To Krishna Ashok In Lavish Ceremony In Kochi,...

Video: P.T. Usha's Son Vignesh Ujjwal Gets Married To Krishna Ashok In Lavish Ceremony In Kochi,...

'...Iske Saath Mat Baitho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Moment With A Friend Goes Viral, Almost Abuses...

'...Iske Saath Mat Baitho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Moment With A Friend Goes Viral, Almost Abuses...