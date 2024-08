Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA Third Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Maruti Kasture Claims Both League Titles In Style

Maruti Kasture played with plenty of determination and won both his matches in the men’s Group-3 round-robin league matches of the Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA third Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024 and played at the Khar Gymkhana on Friday.

In the first league encounter, Kasture faced quite a challenge from Arnav Borkar but managed to record a 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3. Later, Kasture defeated Raaquib Merchant 11-5, 11-7, 11-6.

Results: Men’s singles – Group-1: Aashay Pisal bt Aayush Mishra 11-4, 11-8, 11-8; Aashay Pisal bt Manish Tambe 11-5, 11-7, 11-9; Manish Tambe bt Aayush Mishra 11-4, 12-10, 11-5.

Group-2: Arnav Karnavar Ritvik Nagle 11-9, 12-10, 11-7; Arnav Karnavar bt Piyush Ahire 11-6, 11-6, 11-6; Ritvik Nagle bt Piyush Aihre 11-6, 7-11, 11-6, 11-1.

Group-3: Maruti Kasture bt Arnav Borkar 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3; Maruti Kasture bt Raaquib Merchant 11-5, 11-7, 11-6; Arnav Borkar bt Raaquib Merchant 11-8, 11-6, 11-7.

Group-4: Sharang Bhagdikar bt Anupam Rajak 11-6, 11-7, 11-7; Sharang Bhagdikar bt Roshan Paswan 11-4, 11-4, 11-3; Anupam Rajak bt Roshan Paswan 11-3, 11-4, 11-2.