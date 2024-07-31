India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 5 LIVE: Rifle Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh & Swapnil Kusale In Action; TT Star Manika Batra Eyes Quarterfinal Berth

Preview

With India having two shooting medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, the hopes of more medals in the sport has increased. The rifle shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh and Swapnil Kusale are set to feature in men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification round.

Aishwary and Swapnil will look to qualify for the final, which will take place on Thursday, to increase hopes of more medals in the shooting at the ongoing Paris Games. Meanwhile, table tennis star Manika Batra will look to script history by qualifying for the Quarterfinals when she takes on Zhu/M Hirano in the round of 16 of women's singles.

🗓 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲! As we move on to day 5 of #Paris2024, here are some key events lined up for tomorrow 👇



Aishwary Pratap Singh & Swapnil Kusale have a good chance to qualify for the final in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 positions.

In badminton, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will return to action for the final group games of the women's and men's singles events as they look to qualify for the pre-quarters. The Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will look to keep India's medal hopes alive in archery as they are set to feature round of 32 of individual events.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgahain will be aiming for successive medal at the Summer Games as she will begin her campaign in the Women's 75 kg round of 16.