MCA Elections 2024: Countdown Begins As Sanjay Naik’s Contributions Highlight Presidential Race Against Ajinkya Naik

With less than five days remaining for the most prestigious Mumbai Cricket Association's presidential election, the two incumbent office-bearers - Ajinkya Naik and Sanjay Naik - are engaged in a one-on-one contest for the election set for July 23.

On July 16, the last date for withdrawals, local Congress leader Bhushan Patil withdrew his nomination. The fourth nomination, filed by MCA T20 League chairperson Vihang Sarnaik, was rejected by the election officer. This left Ajinkya, the current secretary, and Sanjay, the vice-president, to compete for the post vacated due to Amol Kale’s demise on June 10.

Each candidate has notable credentials. Ajinkya is reportedly banking on support from local maidans and clubs, while Sanjay is a close aide of BCCI treasurer and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar.

A source within the MCA commented on the situation, noting that typically, the vice-president would ascend to the presidency following such a vacancy. However, this is not the case here. "If the secretary contests for the president's post, it will necessitate another election for the secretary position, wasting valuable time during an already limited 18-month term," the source added.

Sanjay Naik has made significant contributions to Mumbai cricket. Notably, under his influence, women’s cricket received a historic boost with the introduction of pensions for female players, marking the first such initiative in 70 years. Furthermore, Sanjay ensured that the pension would extend to the widows of former Ranji players. His commitment to the game is evident in his plans to revitalize grassroots cricket, including the organisation of school tournaments akin to the Harris and Giles Shield.

"I will do everything for the betterment of the game, especially at the grassroots level. There are plans to have school tournaments like the Harris and Giles Shield," Sanjay stated in an interview with FPJ on Thursday.

Some of the highlights Sanjay has up his sleeves

* Plans to make an A/C enclosure for the MCA club secretaries and the players from where they can watch the matches played at the Wankhede Stadium.

* Double the gratis (pension) payments to the former Ranji Trophy players who have represented MCA before 2003.

* The two foot over bridges leading to the Wankhede Stadium, will be named after former Mumbai players.

* The club representatives have been ignored after Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy. A gala dinner for the club representatives with the Ranji Trophy winners.

* The players who are not playing at the International level and are not having contracts with the IPL teams will be paid monthly emoluments by having contracts with them.

* Explore the possibilities to introduce cricket quiz for the club secretaries and the players.

* Parallel to the Ranji Trophy, the MCA league will be started. The players to participate in the MCA league will be selected by the senior selection committee and the players will be paid match fees for each match played.

* A new lease of life will be given to the Mumbai T20 Premier League.