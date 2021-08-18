MCA, Apex Council at loggerheads

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association and their Apex Council seem to be at loggerheads as the later is not very happy with recent development and have requested the president of MCA, Vijay Patil to call for an emergency meeting to sort out the differences between the office bearers.

In a letter to MCA, among others on the agenda, is the Apex Council's resolve to call off the proposed Boot Camp for the under-19 players to be held in Saphale, which is supposed to be organised by the MCA.

It argues that the world-class indoor cricket stadium academy at the BKC would be the appropriate venue for the camp rather than the proposed Saphale. In a letter, which is in the possession of the FPJ, it is stated, "If we hold the boot camp anywhere outside Mumbai or even at any place other than the BKC, it will hurt the association in more than one way."

And if held elsewhere, it will strengthen the hands of MMRDA, who has given the notice to vacate the Indoor Cricket Academy facilities alleging commercial use, if the indoor academy does not use the academy, particularly in rainy season.

The MCA office is yet to respond to the letter.

“Everything they (MCA) are doing is without the consensus of us (Apex Council), and that is the reason for us to call for a meeting,” said one of the Apex Council members, who is a one of the signatories to the letter, on condition of anonymity.

Talking about the team, which will be on board to Oman, the member stated, "This is also done without the apex councils permission or knowledge,”

"So let us sit across the table and thrash out the differences and work to do something for the game in the times of pandemic,” signed off the member.

It is alleged that the MCA office bearers are misusing their powers, which is against the constitution of MCA.

Meanwhile, it is given to understand that the eight members who have signed this letter have been called by MCA president Vijay Patil for a meeting at the BKC on Thursday morning.

In all, there are 17 members in the Apex Council committee, of which eight have signed the letter.

