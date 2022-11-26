VIDEO: Massive fire near FIFA World Cup stadium in Qatar

e-Paper Get App
The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium

FPJ Web Desk
article-image
Qatari authorities say a fire broke out Saturday at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match was set to be played later in the evening, but caused no injuries.

Qatar's Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that's part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late on Saturday.

The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium.

It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.

