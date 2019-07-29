Maryland United beat Shelar FC 9-1

Mumbai: Prolific goal-scorer Colin Abranches was at his striking best and notched up a fine hat-trick which was the highlight of Maryland United’s thumping 9-1 victory against Shelar FC in a lop-sided Group-A match of the 4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL) – 2019, organized under the auspices of MDFA by the Borivali Sports Foundation and played at the St. Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West).

Maryland United showed good understanding and excellent teamwork and attacked from the outset to take complete control and dominated play throughout as their opponents struggled to keep pace and found the going tough.

Abranches teammates Oniel D’Souza and Hekmat Singh, both played perfect supporting roles by scoring a brace of goals each. The other two goals came through Calvin Pereira’s efforts and an own goal scored, courtesy, Shelar FC defender Yash Kansara.

In another match of the same group, Fleetfooters SC stormed to another big win as they blanked Kajupada FC by a convincing 7-0 margin. Defending champions Fleetfooters strikers produced another impressive showing and scored at regular intervals to charge to an emphatic victory.

The star performers for Fleetfooters was Colin Pereira and Grenville Murzello, both scoring two goals apiece while Dhawal Waghela, Merwyn Fernandes and Umesh Perembra chipped in with one goal each to round off Fleetfooters winning margin.

Results

Group-A: Fleetfooters SC 7 (Colin Pereira 2, Grenville Murzello 2, Dhawal Waghela, Merwyn Fernandes, Umesh Perembra) beat Kajupada FC 0.

Maryland United 9 (Colin Abranches 3, Hekmat Singh 2, Oniel D’Souza 2, Calvin Pereira, OG-Yash Kansara) beat Shelar FC 1 (Vaibhav Kanodia).