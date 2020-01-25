Mary Kom to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, PV Sindhu to get Padma Bhushan

Boxing sensation Mary Kom will receive the Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu will be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced the names of 141 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 71st Republic Day.

Last year, Mary Kom, currently a member of Rajya Sabha, had won the bronze medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships while Sindhu forged her name into history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold at the BWF World Championships.