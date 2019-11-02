Manchester United will take these fans to Astana for free

Manchester United FC will be hiring a aircraft for their fans and supporters when they travel to Astana Arena for their away leg of the Europa league group stage in late November.

The move comes after United's travel partners Thomas Cook was folded and many fans had booked their tickets for Astana Arena to watch Man United take on the homeside Astana FC on November 28.

The fans that has a proof of booking will be provided free travel by Manchester United itself as the club released a statement on its official website.

An official spokesperson of the club mentions, "we have been working through a range of contingency plans to minimise the impact of the Thomas Cook situation for our supporters."

We are pleased to be able to confirm that Manchester United will be operating a complimentary trip to the forthcoming match against FC Astana in Kazakhstan for those who were impacted by the insolvency of Thomas Cook," added the source.

The flight will depart on the evening of Wednesday 27 November, the return will be immediately after the game.

Manchester United are on top of the table in the Group L with seven points, two above the second placed AZ Alkmaar FC, whereas Astana FC haven't been able to grab a single point as they sit at the bottom of the table loosing al their three fixtures including the opening game against United with a narrow 1-0 defeat.