Manchester United vs Leicester City, Chelsea vs Wolves: Score updates from the final day of the season

It is the final day of the Premier League season. While Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea are competing for the Champions League berth, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are in the race for the Europa League spots.

On an individual level, goalscorers look forward to win the PL Golden Boot by increasing their goal tally. Jamie Vardy, the Leicester City striker currently leads the pack with 23 goals followed by Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has netted 22 times this season.

Here are the score updates from all the ten fixtures on Premier League's final day of the season:

Manchester United 0 - 0 Leicester City

Chelsea 2 - 0 Wolves

Liverpool 1 - 1 Newcastle United

Southampton 1 - 1 Sheffield United

West Ham United 0 - 0 Aston Villa

Burnley 1 - 2 Brighton

Arsenal 3 - 1 Watford

Manchester City 2 - 0 Norwich City

Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Everton 1 - 2 Bournemouth