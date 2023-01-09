Manchester United star Antony involved in major car crash

Manchester United's star footballer Antony was involved in a major crash when he rammed his BMW sports car on a motorway on New Year’s Eve. The Brazilian met with with an accident after playing in a 1-0 win at Wolves. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, police breathalysed the £80million winger after arriving at the scene in Hale, Greater Manchester. The 22-year-old, was left shaken by the incident.

Manager Erik ten Hag opted to leave him out of the squad for Tuesday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth. He returned to open the scoring in Friday’s 3-1 FA Cup win against Everton — after being seen at the wheel of a £300,000 Lamborghini Aventador. But he said of the crash in a post-match interview: “I had a shock.” A source said: “It was dark and wet and he made an error of judgement. He was shook up but thankfully no one else was involved and he wasn’t injured.”