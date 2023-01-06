EPL: Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0, trim gap to 5 points over leaders Arsenal in league table

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023
Manchester City trimmed the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea 1-0 after a double substitution by Pep Guardiola paid off immediately at Stamford Bridge
Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish entered in the 60th minute and combined for the only goal three minutes later, with Mahrez tapping in from close range after a perfectly weighted cross by his fellow winger
City only came to life in the second half after a curiously passive display before halftime, perhaps brought on by a confusing team selection by Guardiola that saw a number of players deployed in unusual roles
Known for his overthinking at times, Guardiola accepted after the game he got it wrong. That's why he took off two full backs — Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker — at halftime and restored Rodri to center midfield, with the Spaniard having also been in a hybrid role covering central defense, too
Suddenly, City were all over Chelsea and creating chances, even if top scorer Erling Haaland was largely kept quiet and Kevin De Bruyne shone only fleetingly. "In the second half, it was miles better in all departments," said Guardiola
City pulled four points clear of third-place Newcastle and closed in on Arsenal, which drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle on Tuesday
"We don't focus on the table ... there's a long way to go," City defender John Stones said. "In previous years we have gone on long unbeaten runs and we need to do it again."
Chelsea stayed in 10th place, 19 points off the leaders. Graham Potter's team is as close to the relegation zone as the top four
