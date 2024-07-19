Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford Receives Six-Month Driving Ban

Marcus Rashford | Credits: Twitter

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been given a six-month driving ban for speeding in his Rolls-Royce, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old England attacker was reportedly caught overspeeding. He was driving at 104 mph on the M60 in Manchester last year in December.

According to Sky Sports, a court official confirmed that the ban was imposed on Rashford and that he had been fined £1,666, and ordered to pay £120 court costs and a £66 surcharge. Under the Single Justice Procedure, Rashford admitted the offence.

Rashford was caught overspeeding less than three months after he crashed a different Rolls-Royce after leaving the Carrington training ground. An ambulance was not needed despite the involvement of another vehicle.

🚨🚨| JUST IN: Marcus Rashford has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught speeding at more than 100mph on the M60, telling a court he thought he was being followed when he overtook an unmarked police car. [@ManUtdMEN] pic.twitter.com/oSYpXVDPMc — centredevils. (@centredevils) July 18, 2024

Rashford recently missed out on a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad that went to the final. Rashford has been a key England player under former head coach Gareth Southgate.

He was part of England's squad for the two previous World Cups in 2018 and 2022. He also featured England's last Euro squad in 2021, which saw them reach the final of the marquee event. However, Rashford's form has dwindled a lot in the recently concluded Premier League season.'

Marcus Rashford's season

The 26-year-old forward netted just eight goals throughout the season across all competitions. His eight goals and five assists in 42 appearances summed up his barren season in front of the goal for Manchester United.

His output in front of the goal dropped to the lowest since the 2016/17 campaign. He chased the shadows of his former self throughout the season. In 2023, Rashford struck 30 goals across all competitions and was named the club's Player of the Year as well.

He took part in Manchester United's first pre-season game against Rosenborg. He played the first half alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount, and captain Casemiro.

Despite the presence of first-team players, United fell flat in terms of breaking the stalemate in the first half and ended up losing the game 1-0.