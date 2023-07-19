Marcus Rashford Signs New 5-Year Deal To Become Manchester United's Highest Paid Player

Marcus Rashford has recently agreed to a fresh five-year contract with Manchester United, solidifying his position among the club's highest-paid players. This extension comes on the back of Rashford's exceptional performance in the 2022-23 season, where he netted an impressive 30 goals. It's worth noting that Rashford became the first player since Robin van Persie, a decade ago, to achieve such a feat for the club.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Resurgence under Ten Hag earns him bumper deal

This renewal marks a significant turnaround for Rashford, as his future at Manchester United seemed uncertain during the previous season, 2021-22. At that time, the club's interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, openly stated that the forward had the freedom to leave "in the summer." However, under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, who took charge as the manager, Rashford thrived and showcased his true potential.

With his newly signed contract extending until 2028, Rashford is poised to spend his prime years at Manchester United. This long-term commitment not only demonstrates the club's faith in his abilities but also ensures that Rashford can continue to contribute significantly to the team's success for years to come.

Speaking to the club Rashfor said: “I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead … I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Evans returns

Rashford's contract extension was announced on the same day when Manchester United also secured the services of Jonny Evans on a temporary agreement.

Evans, a defender who initially developed at United and accumulated 198 appearances before departing in 2015, has been granted a contract that allows him to participate in the upcoming matches against Lyon in Edinburgh this Wednesday and Wrexham in San Diego next Tuesday. As United won't be sending their complete team to Edinburgh, their academy group will be taking on Wrexham.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)