Manchester United fans rejoice after maligned owners Glazers announce decision to sell club

Hours after news broke that Cristiano Ronaldo would leave Manchester United by mutual consent following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, where he attacked the club including owners the Glazer family.

The club announced that the Glazer family is “commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives” for Manchester United, potentially bringing an end to its 17-year ownership of the club.

The Raine group which oversaw the sale of Chelsea has been appointed as the exclusive financial advisor.

News of the potential sale was well received by United fans across the globe who have been calling for their exit ever since their leverage takeover in 2005 that put the club under massive debt.

Fans were quick to express their happiness over the club have a potential new owner

