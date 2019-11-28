Manchester City expands its brand: announces purchase of ISL franchise Mumbai City FC

According to a statement from the CFG, the deal is meant to see Mumbai City FC benefit from the Group's expertise, while also delivering a new element to the Group's line-up. The Group already owns New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, Club Atletico Torque, Girona FC and Sichuan Jiuniu FC.

Co-owner Ranbir Kapoor spoke at the press conference via a recorded video. He said, "I am super thrilled with this development and with this partnership, we hope to replicate what Manchester City has done in the Premier League and improve further. Our aim at Mumbai City is to become the best club in Asia and this is a step in that direction."

City Football Group's CEO Ferran Soriano announced that the Group intend to invest in Indian football for the foreseeable future in order to help develop India's footballers.

"Indian players are going to become stars. We will help Indian players develop faster and with a purpose.

"The power is here, we just have to help with coaching, technology and opportunities and this is our aim for the long term and we are here to stay for the next decade or so and see Indian football flourish," said Soriano.

This marks a massive step for Indian football, and if City can come through with this promise, we should soon see more such acquisitions by big groups.