Man Utd offer one-year contract extension to Ashley Young

Manchester United have offered Ashley Young a one-year contract extension to try and keep him at Old Trafford.

As per reports, Young was linked with a move to Inter Milan as Antonio Conte - head coach at Inter - tries to strengthen his squad in the fight for the Serie A title.

The English full back's contract expires at the end of the the current season and the gaffer Solskjaer is keen on keeping the 34-year old in the club.

Conte who was appointed as the head coach for Inter is known to have shown interest in Young during his spell at Chelsea.

After moving to United from Aston Villa in 2011, Young has a tally of 261 appearances for the club.

On the match-front, Manchester United suffered a huge blow at the hands of Manchester City during their Carabao Cup fixture at Old Trafford. In January, United will face Liverpool in their Premier League fixture. United will also try for a possible comeback against Manchester City in their second leg fixture of Carabao Cup semi-finals.