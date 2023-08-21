 Man Allegedly 'Chopped Up' With Sword, Shots Fired At Kabaddi Match In UK; Visual Surfaces
Social media footage of the sporting event shows large crowds dispersing in panic as gunshots are fired and reports of a sword-wielding attacker spread.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a "large scale disturbance" at a kabaddi tournament involving the British Punjabi community in the East Midlands region of England.

Derbyshire Police said a large police presence will remain in the area of Elvaston Lane in Alvaston, Derby, where the clash occurred on Sunday. Social media footage of the sporting event shows large crowds dispersing in panic as gunshots are fired and reports of a sword-wielding attacker spread. It is believed the incident was the result of a clash between two rival gangs.

"We were called to a large scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston at 15:51 on Sunday 20 August," Derbyshire Police said.

"Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital. There is a large police presence in the area and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time," the statement said, appealing for witnesses to come forward if they have information about the incident.

According to Derby World', the event on Sunday brought together expert players from around the UK for the England Kabaddi Federation's tournament made up of a series of fixtures. The local Derby team is known as Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara Kabaddi Club and have been playing the sport for over 30 years.

"Kabaddi is traditionally an Indian based sport. Now it is definitely more of an international game," Kully Chhokar, vice president of Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara Kabaddi Club, told the local media outlet ahead of the tournament.

"Yes it is a day of competition, but it is also an exciting day out for people watching the game, and the sports' players too. People can enjoy the game and watch the action and get to see it first hand, cheering their teams on," he said.

However, chaos unfolded on the day as crowds gathered to enjoy a day of sport.

