Major Surendra Poonia's mantra of success

Mumbai: It is a sheer passion, hard work and dedication one can achieve anything in life are what makes Major Surendra Poonia, is an international award-winning sportsman so special when it comes to both in his profession and his passion to keep fit.

The Limca book record holder, physician, former Special Forces officer of the Indian Army, Poonia is one of the rare distinction of having won medals in power-lifting and athletic events in four consecutive world championships.

It is passion, with dedication and there is no substitute for hard work which see one scale new heights in any walk of life,” said Poonia while talking to Free Press Journal in Mumbai recently who did his schooling in his village Rajpura , attended school in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Patan ,Sikar,and “graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

I am proud of my village and my people are proud of me as I am the first from my village to become an army officer and a doctor,” says Major Poonia who was commissioned in the Indian Army in Aug 2001.

“We do have a lot of talented youngsters, but unfortunately they are left without any direction and some find while many are left out, said officer who has served on the world’s highest battlefield – Siachen.

But, he believes that it is not very far that India will soon find in top of the globe in sports as things were moving in the right direction in recent times.

In 2008, he was selected for the oldest and most prestigious Parachute -Cavalry regiment of India -The President’s Bodyguard (PBG), which serves directly under the Supreme Commander of the Nation.

The PBG is the only Para-Cavalry regiment in the world. He served under two Presidents of India - Pratibha Devi Singh Patil and Pranab Mukherjee.

In the year 2010, he was the first Indian sportsman to win three medals in the World Medical Games at Croatia. Subsequently, in 2011 at Las-Palmas, Spain, he won two gold medals, 2 silver medals and one bronze medal at the same meet.

Today, he is a sportsperson, a fitness expert, a social worker, a youth icon and a speaker combining his experience as a soldier, a paratrooper, and a medical doctor.