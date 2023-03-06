Major rule changes for IPL 2023: Players can review for wides & no-balls using DRS- report

e-Paper Get App
​The players will be able to challenge the umpire's decision regarding a no-ball or a wide in IPL 2023, the rule which is being followed in the Women's Premier League. Already, the rule has been utilised in each of the three games that have taken place in the inaugural WPL.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Technology has revolutionised sport, making it more accurate and error free. While the initial days of the Decision Review System in cricket, which included the hotspot technology, drew a lot of criticism, it has certainly become a mainstay of the game in the recent past. While the use of the technology is limited to dismissals in its current form, this is about to change in the upcoming season of the IPL. As has already been introduced in the inaugural season of the WPL, players in the IPL will now also be able to appeal wides and no-balls. While this will reduce the margin for human error, it will certainly also reduce the role of the standing umpires.

What does the law state

"A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of 'Timed Out' (Player Review)," the WPL playing conditions said. "A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no-ball."


The first instance of the use of a review for no ball came in the WPL game between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The episode unfolded during the final over of the first innings when Jemimah Rodrigues took the DRS while facing RCB's Megan Schutt as she bowled a full-toss on the third delivery and the batter connected on a boundary at backward square leg. She thought it was above the waist and took the special DRS which BCCI introduced in the Women's Premier League.

