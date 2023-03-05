MI owner Nita Ambani 'thrilled' to be part of maiden WPL: 'Hope this inspires young girls across India'

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 got off to a rousing start on Saturday with Mumbai Indians taking on Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

MI produced a ruthless performance to crush Gujarat by 143 runs to open the historic tournament with a bang.

MI owner Nita Ambani was over the moon after her team's performance but she was even happier to see the response that the inaugural edition of the WPL received from Mumbai and Indians across the country on March 4.

“It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in sport. It’s so thrilling to be a part of the WPL. I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up sport, realize their dream, and follow their hearts," Ms Ambani said in a press release.

She also thanked the fans who turned up in large numbers for the opening match.

"It was heartening to see so many people come out to support the women's team. Let's continue to support our girls, and give them more power," the Reliance Foundation chairperson said.

Harmanpreet leads MI from front

MI posted a mammoth total of 207 for 5 thanks to brilliant knocks from captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65), Hayley Matthews (47) and Amelia Kerr (45 not out).

The Giants' innings never got going in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually folded for a paltry total of 64 in 15.1 overs while trying to force the issue.

Bengal spinner Saika Ishaque starred with the ball with 4 wickets for 11 runs while Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt both bagged a couple of scalps each round off a terrific show for MI.